Agency areas of ASR district record sudden drop in temperatures

Araku Valley registers the lowest temperature of 4.2 degrees, followed by Kunthalam of G. Madugula with 5.2 degrees Celsius

January 06, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Agency areas of the Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district witnessed a sudden drop in temperatures, in the last 24 hours. Noted tourist destination Araku Valley recorded the lowest temperature of 4.2 degree Celsius, followed by Kunthalam of G. Madugula with 5.2 degrees Celsius, as per Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society records.

Similarly, G.K Veedhi and G. Madugula recorded 5.5 and 5.6 degrees Celsius respectively. While Pedabayulu recorded 7.5 degree Celsius, Chintapalli Agriculture Research Station recorded 8.2 degree Celsius; on Friday morning, it recorded 14.5 degree Celsius and on Thursday morning, the lowest temperature was 11 degree Celsius. This was followed by Paderu mandal headquarters with 8.3 degree Celsius. Areas in Hukumpeta, Chintapalli, Pedabayulu, and Ananthagiri have recorded between 8-10 degree Celsius.

A large number of tourists from Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, and Telangana were seen at tourist destinations like Araku, Chintapalli, and Lambasingi as the temperature dipped on Saturday. However, there was a slight decline in the number of tourists compared to New Years and Christmas. Most hotels and resorts have been completely booked from next week in view of the Sankranti holidays.

Tribals from the interior mandals are avoiding travel after the evening due to bad light and thick fog engulfing areas of Paderu, Chintapalli, Munchingputtu, G.K. Veedhi, and a few other mandals.

