Agency areas of ASR district in Andhra Pradesh shiver as mercury dips below normal

Interior areas of the district recording single digit temperatures and locals say dense fog is engulfing their hamlets; people throng tourist places

December 12, 2023 08:44 am | Updated 08:44 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai
Vehicles, especially RTC buses, are finding it tough to drive along some stretches of the ghat roads due to low visibility

Vehicles, especially RTC buses, are finding it tough to drive along some stretches of the ghat roads due to low visibility | Photo Credit: File photo K.R. DEEPAK

The Agency areas in Alluri Sitharama Raju district have been witnessing a drop in temperatures for the past few days.

Clouds touching the hills from Vanjangi view point at Paderu mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Clouds touching the hills from Vanjangi view point at Paderu mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Some of the interior areas of the ASR district have started to record single digit temperatures, as per the readings from the automated weather stations of AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

As per the recordings during the early hours of December 10 (12 a.m. to 6 a.m.), G.Madugula recorded 7.8°Celsius least temperature and Kunthalam village in G.Madugula recorded 8.5° Celsius least temperature. Similarly, G.K Veedhi recorded 9.3° Celsius least temperature. Munchingputtu and Araku Valley recorded 10.4° and 10.9° Celsius least temperatures respectively. Agricultural Research Station at Chintapalli recorded least temperature of 11.3° degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, least temperatures were seen hovering around 11° Celsius to 15° Celsius in interior areas of Munchingputtu, Pedabayalu, G. Madugula, Hukumpeta, Paderu, Chintapalli and Ananthagiri mandals. Paderu headquarters recorded 12.2° Celsius least temperature.

During the early hours of December 11, Kunthalam (G. Madugula) recorded 10.1° Celsius least temperature followed by G.Madugula at 11°, Munchingputtu at 11.4°, Araku 11.5°, Dalapatiguda (Araku mandal) 11.5° Celsius temperature. Similarly, G.K Veedhi, Hukumpeta, Ananthagiri, Paderu and Ananthagiri mandals recorded 12 to 15° least tempetaures.

The temperatures are expected to drop down further in the coming days.

According to the locals, dense fog is engulfing the hamlets from the evening and they have been experiencing severe cold from 7 p.m. Till 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., the Agency areas have been experiencing foggy conditions. Vehicles, especially RTC buses, are finding it tough to drive along some stretches of the ghat roads due to low visibility.

Tourist rush

With the drop in temperatures, the number of tourists visiting the Agency has started to increase for the past few days and is expected to rise further in the coming days. Tourist places at Araku Valley, Lambasingi, Ananthagiri, Paderu, Chintapalli are being flocked by number of visitors from in and around Visakhapatnam.

‘Vanjangi Hills’, very well known as ‘Meghala Kondalu’ is being thronged by a large number of tourists since the last few weeks, to witness the sunrise.

Paderu MPDO Naveen said that during week days, the tourist spot is being flocked by around 500 visitors. During weekends, around 2,000 to 3,000 tourists are visiting the scenic hill, he said, adding that on Sunday, around 2,000 tourists have visited the ‘Meghala Kondalu’.

“Post the cyclone, we have been witnessing a drop in temperatures. The tourists footfall may increase in the coming days. The district administration is arranging container toilet facility on the hill for the convenience of the public,” he said.

