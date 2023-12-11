Agency areas of ASR district in Andhra Pradesh shiver as mercury dips below normal

December 11, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 10:17 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Agency areas in Alluri Sitharama Raju district have been witnessing a drop in temperatures for the past few days.

On Sunday, some of the interior areas of the ASR district have recorded single digit temperatures, as per the readings from the automated weather stations of AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

In the last 24 hours, G.Madugula recorded 7.8°Celsius of minimum temperature and Kunthalam village in G.Madugula mandal recorded 8.5° Celsius least temperature. Similarly, G.K Veedhi recoded 9.3° Celsius least temperature. Munchingputtu and Araku Valley recorded 10.4° and 10.9° Celsius least temperatures respectively. Agricultural Research Station at Chintapalli recorded 11.3° Celsius least temperature, according to the recordings.

Similarly, temperatures were around 11° to 15° Celsius in interior areas of Munchingputtu, Pedabayalu, G.Madugula, Hukumpeta, Paderu, Chintapalli and Ananthagiri mandals. Paderu headquarters recorded 12.2° Celsius of minimum temperature. The temperatures are expected to drop down further in the coming days.

According to the locals, dense fog is engulfing the hamlets from evening and they have been experiencing severe cold from 7 p.m. From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., the Agency areas have been experiencing foggy conditions. Vehicles, especially RTC buses, are finding it tough to drive along some stretches of the ghat roads due to low visibility.

With the drop in temperatures, the number of tourists visiting the Agency has started to increase during the past few days and is expected to rise further in the coming days. Tourist places at Araku Valley, Lambasingi, Ananthagiri, Paderu and Chintapalli are being flocked by visitors from in and around Vizag.

‘Vanjangi Hills’, very well known as ‘Meghala Kondalu,’ is being thronged by a large number of tourists since the last few weeks, to witness the sunrise.

Paderu MPDO Naveen said that during week days, the tourist spot is being thronged by around 500 people. During weekends, around 2,000 to 3,000 tourists are visiting the scenic hill, he said, adding that on Sunday, around 2,000 tourists have visited the ‘Meghala Kondalu’.

“Post the cyclone, we have been witnessing a drop in temperatures. The tourists footfall may increase in the coming days. The district administration is arranging container toilet facility on the hill for the convenience of people,” he said.