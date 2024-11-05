GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Agency areas in ASR district beckon tourists with new attractions this season

Paramotor rides and tethered hot air balloon rides are being launched in the Araku Valley, where most of the tourists prefer to stay, say officials

Published - November 05, 2024 10:22 pm IST - PADERU

Harish Gilai
The hot air balloon ride is already receiving an overwhelming response since its trial run at Padmapuram Gardens in Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, say officials

The hot air balloon ride is already receiving an overwhelming response since its trial run at Padmapuram Gardens in Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, say officials | Photo Credit: File photo

This winter season, tourists visiting the scenic Agency areas in Alluri Sitharama Raju district are in for a surprise with additional attractions. The district administration and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu, with the support of the Tourism Department, have been creating new amenities to attract the visitors.

Araku Valley, the most sought after tourist destination will have two new amenities in the form of adventure tourism. Paramotor rides and tethered hot air balloon rides are being launched in the valley, where most of the tourists prefer to stay. The trial run for both the adventure sport activities has already been conducted successfully. While the paramotor ride will be coming towards the Araku – Jeypore Road, the tethered hot air balloon ride will be available at Padmapuram Gardens. The hot air balloon ride is already receiving an overwhelming response since its trial run. Many video bloggers have captured the scenic view of the Araku Valley from the hot air balloon and the videos are receiving innumerable views.

As per the organisers, land levelling works are being going on for the paramotor rides. They said that the works would be completed within a few days and the orders of the authorities were awaited.

The APTDC has already been running skylining at Ananthagiri, which has been receiving overwhelming response. 

The ITDA has already commenced work for facelift of Kothapalli Waterfalls near Chintapalli. After Chaparai waterfalls near Dumbriguda, Kothapalli waterfalls is the most sought after attraction by the tourists. 

The authorities are also making arrangements for the visitors at Vanjangi Hill. Toilet facility is being arranged downhill, while repair works of the roads were already completed. There will be strict plastic ban as the tourist spot is in a reserve forest area. 

On Tuesday (November 5), ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek visited Padmapuram Gardens and asked the officials to take up several development works. The works include improving illumination, laying of new CC roads and toilets. He directed the authorities to complete the works by November 15.

“The hot air balloon rides have already began, but it would take one more week for the paramotor rides,” said Mr. Abhishek. 

Kothapalli waterfalls

He said that in another 15 to 20 days, the facelift works of Kothapalli waterfalls would be completed. This new look of the waterfalls will definitely attract visitors, he said.

