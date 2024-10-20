Agency areas draw more tourists as temperature dips in ASR district

A slight temperature drop in the Agency areas of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district has been drawing a large number of tourists over the past few weeks. Araku, Dumbriguda, G. Madugula, Hukumpeta, Paderu, Chintapalli are recording around 16 to 20 degrees at night, followed by foggy weather conditions in the early hours.

Various hotspots like Araku Valley, Paderu, Ananthagiri, Lambasingi and Vanjangi have been receiving a huge influx of tourists. Other noted spots like Borra Caves, Tribal Museum, Chaparai waterfalls, Kothapalli waterfalls, Ananthagiri Coffee gardens, and Araku Pinery are also witnessing tourist rush, as most hotels are getting steady occupancy.

Notably, several tourists are pouring in to see the sunrise and view of the clouds at Madagada, Vanjangi, Lambasingi and a few other view points. The picturesque sunflower farms spread across the Araku Valley and Dumbriguda areas have become a photoshoot spot for the visitors. Demand has also risen for adventure tourist sports like zip-lining, sky-cycling in Ananthagiri mandal.

As per the authorities, Chaparai waterfalls has seen 738 and 510 visitors, Araku Tribal Museum has recorded 980 and 1,315 visitors, and Padmapuram Gardens has recorded 870 and 595 visitors on Saturday (October 19) and Sunday (October 20) respectively.

A senior official from the ITDA Tourism Cell said: “Usually, the number of tourists visiting these spots are half of what we are seeing now. We are expecting the rush to continue this weekend and pick up post Diwali, as the winter is yet to fully set in. Then the number of tourists visiting will double.”