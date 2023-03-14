HamberMenu
Agarwal Mahasabha distributes aids to differently-abled persons in Visakhapatnam

The 290 beneficiaries include a 98-year-old woman and 4-year-old girl

March 14, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Agarwal Mahasabha-Visakhapatnam distributed artificial aids to differently-abled persons at a programme organised at Rajasthan Sanskritic Mandal here on Tuesday.

The beneficiaries came from East and West Godavari districts, Prakasam and Guntur districts and Hyderabad and Varanasi, apart from north Andhra districts. The 290 beneficiaries included a 98-year-old woman and 4-year-old girl.

Speaking on the occasion Agarwal Mahasabha president Bijendra Kumar Gupta said that the programme was taken up as part of the Mahasabha’s social responsibility. Wheelchairs, walkers and walking sticks were distributed as part of the programme.

Programme chairman Prakash Sarogi said that plans were being made to organise this programme on a regular-basis in future. Co-chairman Sanjay Agarwal said that the Mahasabha, which has been in existence for three decades, has undertaken several service activities in the city. He said that many more service activities would be taken up in the future.

Agarwal Mahasabha secretary Dewakinandan Khemka and senior members Mukesh Bansal and BC Agarwal spoke.

