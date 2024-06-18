Aganampudi toll gate will be removed in a month, says TDP Andhra Pradesh president Palla Srinivasa Rao

Gajuwaka MLA-elect Palla Srinivasa Rao said he would ensure that the Aganampudi toll gate will be removed within a month. He said that he had promised the voters that he would take appropriate steps to remove the toll gate within a month after being elected as an MLA and he said that he would stick to his word.

In an interaction with the media at the TDP office here on Tuesday, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao said that in the last five years, the YSRCP government had destroyed the image of Visakhapatnam city. In the name of capital, the then YSRCP government had resorted to land grabbings, crimes and encouraged ganja smuggling, he alleged.

Alleging that a number of investments like the Lulu Group and Franklin Templeton had left the city, he said that the alliance would ensure all the investments return to the coastal city, as the priority of NDA is to generate employment for the youth.

Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao said that based on the allegations of land grabbings at CBCBN lands, Daspalla Hills, Hayagreeva, the party would launch an inquiry and make sure that those involved in such land scams would face the law.

Speaking on the Rushikonda constructions, he said that the YSRCP government had spent over ₹500 crore for the construction of alleged tourism buildings. With the money, they should have constructed a 500-bed hospital, the TDP leader said.

“I think it is tough for the government to maintain it even as a State-government’s guest house. The high command has to take final call on how to utilise it,” he said.

The State TDP president also said that based on the allegations, an inquiry would also be launched against the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University. Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the alliance will bring back the glory of AU and would also appoint a new V-C who is not related to any political party.

