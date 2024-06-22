After years of neglect, Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam gets a complete makeover

After years of neglect, the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in the One Town area here is finally getting a facelift, as part of the redevelopment project being undertaken by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

The GVMC authorities have started to work on the stadium, which was almost in a dilapidated condition last year. Right from the entrance of the stadium, main block, ground, spectator stands, roads and drainage system, the corporation has almost rebuilt the stadium right from the scratch with a budget of around ₹5 crore.

The entire pavilion building was modernised and given a complete new look with glass panels. The pavilions, which were completely damaged, were given a facelift. The spectator stands used to be in a bad condition with unwanted plants, debris and the gallery above the pavilion was also partially damaged. The entire spectator stands were painted and new seating was also arranged above the pavilion. Besides the rooms, toilets were also repaired.

Earlier, the cricket nets used to be inside the stadium near the volleyball court. Now, new cricket nets were being arranged outside near the entrance block, so that the entire stadium can be used by the athletes. The corporation has also laid new BT Roads inside the stadium and at present road markings are under way. Desilting was taken up in the existing drainage at the stadium and covers are being laid. The walls of the stadium will also be adorned with paints of various sports legends. Due to lack of proper security, the stadium was earlier vulnerable to entry of miscreants and anti-social activities. Now, it is being manned by security personnel under shift basis round the clock.

Superintending Engineer(SE), Zone III, P.V.V. Satyanarayana Raju, said that almost 90% of the works have been completed as part of the stadium’s redevelopment. As of now, painting works, road markings and others are being taken up. The remaining works may take around a month, he said.

The stadium was established during the year 1987. The 25,000-seating capacity stadium had hosted five One-Day International (ODI) cricket matches between 1988 and 2001. The stadium had also hosted a World Cup match between Australia and Kenya during the year 1996. The stadium was neglected after the new stadium, Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium, was constructed at PM Palem.