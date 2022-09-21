After two years, Vizag’s Navy Marathon to be held on Nov. 13

Commanding Officer, INS Kalinga, Commodore Naresh Warikoo and Race Director, Vizag Navy Marathon, N. Muralidhar unveiling the official mascot of the Vizag Navy Marathon during an event in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The seventh edition of Vizag’s Navy Marathon will be held on November 13. The sports event, which is organised by the Eastern Naval Command, is being held after two years.

Announcing the details at a press conference on Tuesday, Race Director Nannapaneni Muralidhar said that the marathon would be organised in four categories — Full Marathon (42.195 km), Half-Marathon (21.1 km), and 10-km and 5-km marathons on the stretch between RK Beach and Bheemunipatnam.

Registrations for the event have started and interested people can register at www.vizagnavymarathon.com, he said, adding that the last date for registration is October 30.

Mr. Muralidhar said that the first edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon saw an attendance of around 1,800 participants, while the sixth edition held in 2019 saw over 19,000 participants.

He said that the event has not been organised due to COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years.

“We hope significant participation from other States as well as other countries. We hope that the number of participants would be more than the previous editions,” he said.

Commanding Officer, INS Kalinga, Visakhapatnam, Commodore Naresh Warikoo said that the event is being conducted in connection with Navy Day which is celebrated on December 4. He said that supporting the State Government’s initiative to weed out plastic, the Navy will ensure that there are no plastic bottles nor any plastic flex banners during the annual event. For this year’s Navy Marathon, the organisers have selected blackbuck as the official mascot, he said.

The organisers also said that prize money for all the categories would be around ₹10 lakh.

Chairman of Roundtable India, Pratik Sanghi, Chief Operating Officer of Care Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, Srinivas Vaddiparthi and Jaidip Biswas, director operations of The Park were present