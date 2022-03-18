After two years, Visakhapatnam soaks in Holi spirit as colours run riot

A large number of people throng the Beach Road stretch from Naval Coastal Battery to Rushikonda to celebrate the festival

Children enjoying with herbal colours during a Holi celebration at an apartment in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Holi festival was celebrated with fun and gaiety in Visakhapatnam. Missing the fun of the festival, consecutively for two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year, the city was splashed in a pool of vibrant hues.

The Beach Road stretch from Naval Coastal Battery to Rushikonda and especially the Rama Krishna Beach, which is generally the common point for many to celebrate holi, was thronged by scores of public. Braving the heat, college-going students and families flocked the coastal stretch since morning. People were seen splashing bright colours at each other and soaking in the spirit of colours. A few shopkeepers were seen selling eggs and tomatoes at high prices, which were high on demand, as they threw them at each other. Youth clicked ‘selfies’ and uploaded on social media.

“We have missed such celebration since the last two years and this year we were waiting for holi. Celebrating holi with friends at Beach Road and then playing in waters is a very special moment,” said A. Lokesh, a student from a private college in the city.

A number of hotels organised holi parties in the city. Many apartment associations organised private celebrations on their apartment premises. A large number of people were seen celebrating the festival even till 3 p.m. and playing in the waters. Traffic police were deputed at major junctions to keep a check on rash as well as drunk driving.

Keeping in view of the drowning deaths, a large number of police personnel were deputed at the beaches. Community guards were seen making announcements regarding beach safety with portable speakers. Marine Police used special boats for patrolling.