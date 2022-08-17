After two years, Visakhapatnam gears up to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi in a grand manner

Artisans from the city have been preparing idols at a very brisk pace

An artisan from West Bengal making Ganesh idols from the clay brought from the banks of the Ganges, near R.P. Peta Mahatma Gandhi grandhalayam at Kancharapalem, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

After two years, Visakhapatnam might witness a grand Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations with attractive pandals being set up at various places this year. With the festival to be celebrated in less than two weeks (August 31), artisans from the city have been preparing idols at a very brisk pace. With no COVID-19 restrictions at all and things seem to be back to normal, the city may witness an increase in the number of pandals this year.

G. Bhushanam, an idol maker from Old Gajuwaka, said that he has started to receive a few orders from the last two months. “In Gajuwaka, the Ganesh puja is well organised compared to other areas. There are a number of youth committees in many colonies, who are enthusiastic to celebrate the festival after a two-year gap. So, I have started to prepare idols from May. We are expecting decent business this time,” he said

He said that with the increase in salaries of workers, who had come from West Bengal, transportation costs and other materials costs, there is definitely going to be an increase in prices of idols this year.

S. Murthy, another manufacturer of Ganesh idols from R.P. Peta, Kancharapalem, said that he has procured loads of clay from the Ganges river in West Bengal and has been preparing the idols for the last six months.

K. Srinivas, an idol manufacturer from Lawsons Bay Colony, who has been involved in the business for the last 16 years, said that there are no major orders this time so far, but he is hopeful of last minute sale, as the festival date approaches.

“I have prepared around 150 idols of different ‘roopams’ (forms) of Lord Ganesh varying from three feet to eight feet in height. The price starts from ₹5,000,” he said.

“Compared to the past, we do not see much celebration due to restrictions near pandals and during immersion. Many pandal organising committees have also started to reduce the festival days from nine to three. So, I have made idols of smaller sizes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lanka grounds in Gajuwaka will once again house the tallest Ganesh idol in the city this year. SV Entertainments, who are setting up the 89-foot idol, roped in renowned sculptor Chinnaswamy Rajendran, who has been designing and building Khairatabad Ganesh idol in Hyderabad since 1978.

“We are so excited to set up tge pandal after COVID-19. Ganesh pandal set up at Lanka grounds has always attracted the crowd. This year, we are arranging 10 barricades at the ground and expect at least 50,000 devotees on the first day of the puja,” said K. Ganesh from SV Entertainments.

The city police are yet to start the procedures to give permission for setting up idols. The district administration is yet to organise a meeting involving all the departments, including EPDCL, fire, GVMC and the police, to discuss about the plan of action to receive applications.