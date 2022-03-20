After series of drowning incidents, community guards step up vigil at Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam

A life guard alerting tourists not to venture deep into the sea at Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

March 20, 2022 00:53 IST

Officials arrange two large loudspeakers at the police outpost to make announcements about precautions to be taken

After series of drowning incidents at Rushikonda Beach for the past two weeks, community guards have stepped up their vigil.

The district administration has arranged two large loudspeakers at the police outpost at the beach to make announcements about safety protocols. Another portable speaker was also provided to the guards to use while on the field.

The guards have also marked a 100-metre area in the beach right opposite the police outpost, where two 15-year-old children had drowned on Sunday, as a danger zone. They have arranged two red flags in the area and also taken a decision to not to allow any visitors in that zone.

‘Dangerous spots’

“Inside the 100-metre beach stretch, there are a couple of dangerous spots which can pull people immediately when they step in. We suspect that the drowning incident which occurred on Sunday was due to these spots. So, that particular stretch is restricted to people temporarily,” said Raj Kumar, a community guard working at Rushikonda Beach.

Rushikonda Beach has been witnessing a huge rush for the past few years. According to the community guards, at least 4,000 people visit Rushikonda Beach during weekends and on public holidays.

In this month alone, the beach has witnessed several tragedies. On March 11, a youth from Chandrampalem had gone missing and the life guards immediately jumped into waters and saved him. On March 8, two persons – a father and son from Hyderabad, had gone missing. Again the life guards on duty rescued them by bringing back to the shore. However on March 12, three boys of around 15 years had gone missing. While the guards were able to save a boy Sai, but two others Rajesh and Pardhu had drowned.

Three children, who came to take a holy dip drowned on March 2, near Peda Jalaripeta Beach. It was learnt that the city has reported nine drowning deaths in this year so far.

According to the life guards, problem arises from three kinds of visitors such as drunk people, children who come to beach without parents/elders’ supervision and those who feel that they are good at swimming.

“Teenagers and children should be accompanied by parents or guardians. Parents should not allow them alone. Most of them do not listen even if we warn. Even in the recent case, the children did not inform to their elders,” said Raj Kumar.

The community guard, who has been working at the beach since the year 2012, feels that the beach is completely different and unpredictable compared to the past few years, with strong tides and concealed dangerous spots.

Some visitors opine that there is a need to increase the strength in Bheemunipatnam to Tenneti Park stretch, which has about 11 men on duty as of now. More 10 guards in this stretch would yield better results. A few visitors suggested installation of warning boards at the beaches

K. Raju, another guard from Rushikonda Beach, said that since the last three months, they have not been paid salaries. Moreover they do have only two lifebuoys, as life saving equipment.