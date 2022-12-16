After losing money in cricket betting, B. Tech students from Telangana turn ganja smugglers; land behind bars in Visakhapatnam

December 16, 2022 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The police found that the students had started to smuggle ganja after suffering financial loss in cricket betting.

The Hindu Bureau

Three Engineering students from Telangana landed behind the bars in Visakhapatnam, after they allegedly tried to smuggle ganja from Alluri Sitarama Raju district, late on Thursday night (December 15.) The police found that the students had started to smuggle ganja after suffering financial loss in cricket betting.

Following instructions from Commissioner of Police Srikanth, the CTF teams led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, A. Trinad Rao conducted raid near DLO Junction and arrested the B.Tech students — Abdul Samad (19), P. Vamsi Krishna (20) from Telangana and Sk. Md. Irfan (19) from Guntur having possession of 22KG of dry ganja stuffed in packets.

Sub-Inspector of CTF Sankar Rao said the three youth have been pursuing B. Tech in a a reputed college in Telangana and have lost money in cricket betting.

Thereafter, they have decided to sell ganja to earn easy money. During June this year, they have come to Araku in ASR district and have procured 6KG of ganja, which they took back to Telangana and sold it. Again the students have arrived in Visakhapatnam and had gone to Araku, where they procured 22KG of ganja, with 1KG of ganja being procured for ₹2,000. Based on concrete information, the students were caught in Visakhapatnam city.

“As per the inquiry, the students have been selling 1KG of ganja for around ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 in Telangana, especially to students,” said SI Sankar Rao. The accused were handed over to IV Town Police Station.

In another case, the CTF arrested Rahul Kumar (30) of Uttar Pradesh and Pappu Kumar (25) of Bihar, while they were trying to transport around 12KG of ganja near a lodge at Allipuram. The police have handed over the accused to Two Town police station.

