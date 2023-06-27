After kidnap of Visakhapatnam MP’s kin, YSR Congress Party leaders applying for gun licences, alleges TDP Mahila wing president

June 27, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Mahila wing president V. Anitha has alleged that after the kidnapping incident of YSRCP MP’s family in Visakhapatnam, many YSRCP leaders have started to apply for gun licences to safeguard their families from such incidents.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office here on Tuesday, Ms Anitha said that after the kidnapping incident, many leaders from Visakhapatnam region have kept mum due to failure of the government in protecting their families and have now started to apply for gun licences. She said that IT Minister G. Amarnath has a bulletproof car, an escort, convoy and two gunmen, but still he had applied for gun licence.

“The reason is that the YSRCP leaders have got frightened on what happened to their MP’s family. They just want to safeguard their family members from such incidents,” she said, adding that this clearly reflects the law and order situation in the State.

She also questioned why has Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy not even reacted when his sitting MP’s family was kidnapped and tortured for two days. Though it was a national issue and the whole country looked into it, the ruling party chief had no time to respond or even condemn the incident, she said.

Ms Anitha said that the YSRCP leaders, who are unable to answer the questions of the TDP women leaders, have been targeting them through social media.