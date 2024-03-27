After BJP announcing candidate for Araku Assembly seat, TDP may field candidate from Paderu seat

March 27, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Post the announcement of the list of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates contesting in the coming elections in 10 Assembly constituencies, now Paderu is the only Assembly constituency from Alluri Sitharama Raju district, where the alliance parties have not announced any candidate yet.

On Wednesday night, the BJP announced two candidates in the combined Visakhapatnam district, which came as a shocker in the Agency area.

While there were strong speculations that the BJP would field a candidate from Paderu Assembly constituency in the ASR district, the party has finalised candidate for the Araku Valley (ST) Assembly constituency and named Pangi Rajababu as its contestant.

Earlier, the TDP was planning to field former MLA Giddi Eswari as the candidate from Paderu. It was learnt that after announcement of former MP Kothapalle Geetha as Araku Lok Sabha candidate, local BJP leaders have sought Araku Assembly constituency ticket rather than Paderu, considering the vote bank and other calculations. The TDP had already finalised candidature of senior TDP leader Siyyari Donnu Dora for Araku Assembly seat.

With the latest developments, the TDP cadre are optimistic that Ms. Eswari may get the nod from the high command. The TDP has not won in Paderu Assembly constituency in the last two decades. It was former MLA and Minister M. Manikumari who had last won from the party during the 1999 elections.

Five mandals come under Paderu Assembly constituency including Paderu, GK Veedhi, Koyyuru, Chintapalli and G Madugula. It has a total of 2.44 lakh voters including 1.26 lakh women voters.

