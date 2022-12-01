Afghan national, Vizag-based beautician among four killed in accident in Odisha

December 01, 2022 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

They were returning to Vizag after attending a wedding in Bhubaneswar when their car rammed into a stationary truck near Chilika Lake

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, including an Afghan national, were killed when their car crashed into a stationary truck on NH-16 at Badapokharia village near Chilika Lake in Odisha in the early hours of Thursday.

The four people, who had gone to Bhubaneswar from Visakhapatnam for a wedding, were returning to the city when the tragedy occurred, sources said. Police said poor visibility and driving at high speed could have resulted in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Hikmatullah Ahmadi (23), Maria Khan, Rakesh Yellapu and a woman named Lakshmi. Maria was a beautician living in Visalakshi Nagar, and Lakshmi was her assistant, sources said, adding that Rakesh worked as a photographer.

Ahmadi, hailing from Afghanistan, had enrolled in Andhra University to pursue an MBA after completing his graduation at a local college, according to sources. His family has been informed, police said, adding that arrangements are being made to shift his body to Bhubaneswar, which is the nearest airport from the scene of the accident.

AU International Student Affairs Dean Prof. Dhanunjaya Rao said that the varsity has informed the Afghan embassy about Ahmadi’s death. The embassy has requested that two Afghan students be sent to Bhubaneswar to assist in shifting the body to Delhi, from where it will be sent to Afghanistan, Prof. Rao said.

Several locals expressed shock over the death of Maria Khan and photographer Rakesh, as they were well-known in the city.

Cybercrime Police Station constable P. Krishna, who had a close association with Rakesh, said that it was a shock for him to hear about the death of his good friend. “He was a very kind-hearted person and would undertake welfare activities regularly. It is indeed a very unfortunate incident,” he said.

CONNECT WITH US