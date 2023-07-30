HamberMenu
Advocates in Visakhapatnam to abstain from courts on July 31

It is in protest against murder of an Avocate, says Bar Association president

July 30, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 5,000 advocates will abstain from court work on July 31, according to the Visakhapatnam Bar Association (VBA) president Chintapalli Rambabu here on Sunday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rambabu said that the executive body of the VBA unanimously resolved to abstain from the court work on Monday (July 31) to protest against the brutal murder of a member of the Vijayawada Bar Association, named R. Adiseshu Vital Babu. He was murdered and buried by some anti-social elements, Mr. Rambabu said.

«Our VBA executive body decided to abstain from the court work on Monday to express our solidarity. The bar associations of other districts like Srikakulam, Nellore and East Godavari etc will also abstain from dutie,» Mr. Rambabu said.

