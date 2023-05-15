ADVERTISEMENT

Advocate sentenced to one-year simple imprisonment for duping colleagues in Visakhapatnam

May 15, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate also imposed a fine of ₹8,000 each on the convicted and his wife in the case

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate J. Padmavathi on Monday sentenced an advocate (former joint secretary of Visakhapatnam Bar Association) Angara Venkata Lakshmipathi Rao to one- year simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹8,000 for cheating colleagues in Visakhapatnam Bar Association. The Magistrate also imposed a fine of ₹8,000 on his wife Angara Venkata Lakshmi for supporting husband in the cheating case.

According to senior APP Mylapilli Adinarayana, the convicted had collected a monthly amount of ₹5,000 each from the advocates in Visakhapatnam as part of a chit business prior to September 2019. The accused had collected huge amount of money, but failed to repay the chit amount. The victims lodged a complaint with the Two Town police station. The police investigated and filed charge-sheet against the advocate and his wife.

Lakshmipathi Rao was convicted under Section 4 and 5 of Prize Chits Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US