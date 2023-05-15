Advocate sentenced to one-year simple imprisonment for duping colleagues in Visakhapatnam

May 15, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate J. Padmavathi on Monday sentenced an advocate (former joint secretary of Visakhapatnam Bar Association) Angara Venkata Lakshmipathi Rao to one- year simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹8,000 for cheating colleagues in Visakhapatnam Bar Association. The Magistrate also imposed a fine of ₹8,000 on his wife Angara Venkata Lakshmi for supporting husband in the cheating case.

According to senior APP Mylapilli Adinarayana, the convicted had collected a monthly amount of ₹5,000 each from the advocates in Visakhapatnam as part of a chit business prior to September 2019. The accused had collected huge amount of money, but failed to repay the chit amount. The victims lodged a complaint with the Two Town police station. The police investigated and filed charge-sheet against the advocate and his wife.

Lakshmipathi Rao was convicted under Section 4 and 5 of Prize Chits Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978.