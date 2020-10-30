Advisory committee expanded

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 October 2020 01:02 IST

Advisory committee constituted by the Endowments Department for regularisation of occupied lands belonging to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam has been further expanded on Thursday with the inclusion of three more members, including MPs Vijyasai Reddy and Bheesti Venkata Satyavati and the Endowments Commissioner.

The advisory committee under chairmanship of the Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas and five members was constituted on July 25, last year. The committee members were Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MLA A. Adeep Raj, principal advisor to Chief Minister, District Collector and EO Simhachalam Devasthanam.

