Advisory committee expanded

Advisory committee constituted by the Endowments Department for regularisation of occupied lands belonging to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam has been further expanded on Thursday with the inclusion of three more members, including MPs Vijyasai Reddy and Bheesti Venkata Satyavati and the Endowments Commissioner.
The advisory committee under chairmanship of the Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas and five members was constituted on July 25, last year. The committee members were Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MLA A. Adeep Raj, principal advisor to Chief Minister, District Collector and EO Simhachalam Devasthanam.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath