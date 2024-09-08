Adverse weather dampens Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Adverse weather conditions due to the influence of Deep Depression over the Bay of Bengal dampened the spirit of the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations that began on Saturday (September 7) across the city.

Many festival organisers have planned various cultural events but some of them could not celebrate due to rain on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

In Visakhapatnam, Pendurthi received 58 mm of rainfall till 8 pm, highest in the city on Sunday from 8.31 a.m. On Saturday alone, Anandapuram area received 75 mm of rainfall till next day 8.30 am.

P. Nageswara Rao of a street pandal of Ganesh Utsav in MVP Colony in the city, said that due to the inclement weather, the cultural events were postponed on Saturday and Sunday.

However, some festival organisers, especially at apartment complexes and gated communities, have celebrated the festivals in the rain on their premises.

Ganesh Utsav Committee leader Sheik Nasheer Rohan of Sai Oak Dale Apartments in Gayatrinagar said that they planned several cultural activities with traditional folk, Kolatam and classical dances. “We conducted those activities in our cellars in the rains on Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

