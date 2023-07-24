Advanced research going on for Hydrogen energy generation from seawater, says University of Southern California Prof. Prakash

July 24, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Professor G.K. Surya Prakash from the University of Southern California, Department of Chemistry, has said that advanced research is going on for the generation of clean Hydrogen Energy from seawater.

Since seawater is the most abundant raw material on the earth, researchers now focus on generating clean Hydrogen energy from it, for which the world awaits, he says.

However, to carry out the electrolysis of seawater, a nanocatalyst is needed. So, the synthesis of catalyst plays an important role to commercialise the sea-water electrolysis process. The catalyst should be highly active, durable and, more importantly, it should be cost-effective and eco-friendly, he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Prakash, a three-time American Chemical Society National Award winner recognised for his innovation in alternative fuels for transportation, arrived here to take part in the three-day summit on Hydrogen Energy Resources and Opportunities (HERO), organised by the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy – Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, Prof. Prakash, the George A. and Judith A. Olah Noble Laureate Chair in Hydrocarbon Chemistry, said, “As the fossil sources are gradually decreasing, and renewable electricity is a costly affair, the seawater electrolysis technology is one of the best solutions for hydrogen production. Some institutes in Tamil Nadu are also working on it.”

Prof. Prakash added that 38 billion tons of CO 2 is being pumped into the atmosphere due to human activities causing acidification of oceans, global warming and ice melting. So, Hydrogenation (a reaction between hydrogen and other compounds in the presence of a catalyst) is important, but decarbonisation is also equally important to save the Planet and economic growth.

“However, Hydrogen transport, distribution and storage have huge challenges. I suggest that emphasis be given on methanol conversion using Hydrogen and CO 2 ,” Prof. Prakash said.

While explaining why Hydrogen is deemed a potential choice for energy production, Prof. Prakash said that it is due to its high energy density by mass (142 MJ kg-1) and having potential for decarbonisation across different sectors.

“The demand for global Hydrogen is anticipated to escalate to $100 billion in 2022. Currently, about 95% of total Hydrogen is produced from fossil fuels, which results in massive CO 2 emissions. So, the present methods should be gradually phased out for environment protection,” Prof. Prakash said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.