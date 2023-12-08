ADVERTISEMENT

Advanced iStent surgery performed in Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital in Visakhapatnam

December 08, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Glaucoma Department of Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, Naiduthota, Visakhapatnam, performed an advanced ‘Glaukos iStent Inject Surgery -W Model’. This model is a 3rd Generation model of the patented design from Glaukos International, USA.

The iStent has been implanted for successful control of pressure in a glaucoma patient in the hospital. The stent made from Titanium metal, measures 360 micrometres. It is designed, made and imported from the United States of America. It was approved by FDA, USA, in 2012 and upgraded in 2018 as much smaller, safer and effective.

IStent inject W represents the next generation of Glaukos trabecular micro-bypass technology, which has been proven safe and effective in hundreds of thousands of eyes worldwide. It creates two bypass pathways through the trabecular meshwork, resulting in multi-directional flow through Schlemm’s canal, and is advancing the standard of care for glaucoma patients.

After a lot of preparations, Sankar Foundation doctors performed the surgery with the latest model of the device and implanted it in an eye successfully.

The management of the Sankar Foundation and its doctors complimented the Glaucoma Department.

