‘Adopt latest technology to tackle ganja menace’ urges A.P. Home Minister V. Anitha

Several citizens along with police personnel took part in an awareness walk organised by the city police on the occasion of ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ on Beach Road here on Wednesday. Home Minister V. Anitha, who attended the programme as the chief guest, flagged off the walk from the Kali Matha Temple area.

She was accompanied by Collector (in-charge) Mayur Ashok, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar.

Speaking at the programme, Ms. Anitha stressed adopting the latest technology and innovative methods to tackle the ganja menace. She said that drug peddlers are applying shrewd methods to escape the police, thus the police need to sharpen their tactics to nab them. She also called upon the youth to approach the police in case they develop apps or new technologies to prevent ganja smuggling.

Moreover, the Home Minister expressed concern that ganja was now available even in the interior pockets of villages. “We are creating awareness over ganja menace right from the school level, as I have come to know that school children too are abusing ganja in several areas,” she said.

Mr. Shankar said that apart from the police, Education, RTC, Revenue, Transport and various departments should work in tandem to put an end to the menace.

