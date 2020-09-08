Admissions for Ekalavya schools

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 September 2020 23:03 IST

Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), S. Venkateswar said that the admissions for the AP Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are completely through lottery-based system. He picked up the names in lottery who applied for admissions into EMRS at G.K Veedhi, Munchingputtu, Dumbriguda and Chintapalle in Visakhapatnam district, at a programme on Tuesday. According to officials, in all the four schools, admissions were conducted for 240 students (60 each) through this system. The seats are being allotted following reservations.

