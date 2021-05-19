Visakhapatnam

Admission schedule for A.P. Model School revised

The last date for submitting applications online for the admission to five model schools (Adarsh Paatasala) in Visakhapatnam district for the 2021-22 academic year has been extended to June 30, 2021, District Education Officer (DEO) B. Lingeswara Reddy has said.

Five Andhra Pradesh Model Schools at Kasimkota, Ravikamatham, Narsipatnam, Munagapaka and Cheedikada mandals are receiving applications online for admission to sixth class. Earlier, the last date of submitting applications online was May 15.

