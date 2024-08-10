Adivasis stage protests demanding roads, power and basic amenities

Adivasis took out a rally in Chodavaram town to mark International Day of the Indigenous Peoples on Friday. Later, the Adivasi leaders garlanded a statue of Ambedkar.

Participating as the chief guest at a meeting organised on the occasion, Human Rights Forum(HRF) representative V.S. Krishna alleged that the unscientific division of districts by the previous government has cause tremendous loss to the Adivasis. This was depriving the tribal people of the services of ITDAs. He demanded that the present government strive to alleviate the problems of Adivasis, which had cropped up due to the unscientific bifurcation of districts.

Advocate Annapurna of Vizag said that Adivasis of non-scheduled areas were being harassed as their lands were coming under the purview of civil courts. She alleged that efforts were being made to acquire the lands owned by them in non-scheduled areas. The non-implementation of various Acts made for protection of tribal people, to Adivasis living in non-scheduled areas.

All India Agricultural and Rural Workers Association national secretary P.S. Ajay Kumar said that tribals living in non-scheduled areas were being deceived by moneylenders. He said that some of these moneylenders were issuing loans on the D-form pattas, given to tribal people in non-scheduled areas, making them high interest on loans and finally taking their lands on 99-year lease.

Nadupuri Demudu, a retired lecturer, CPI-ML (Liberation) district executive member S. Ganesh, CPI(M) leaders Nagireddi Satyanarayana and prasad were among those who spoke.

The tribal people took out a rally on horseback from V. Madugula to Tanimani Junction via Jeelugulova and Sompurambandha to protest against the lack of amenities in their villages. They demanded water, power and roads. They also sought an end to carrying of ‘dolis’.

Girijana Sangham honorary president K. Govinda Rao said that though ration cards, Aadhaar cards were provided in the past, other amenities like roads and water have not been provided, so far.