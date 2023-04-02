Adequate security will be provided at SSC exam centres, says Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

April 02, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth has said that the city police will provide bandobast to ensure peaceful conduct of the Class X examinations, scheduled to be held from April 3 to 18. He said that Section 144 will be imposed near the examination centres.

Police personnel from every police station limits have been instructed to arrange adequate staff at the centre. The police will ensure there are no irregularities and no malpractices are committed, he said. Mr. Srikanth said that police patrolling teams will be conducting checks at all the areas having examination centres. The police would also check there are no traffic congestions, he added.

Mr Srikanth appealed the students and the staff not to use mobile phones in the examination centres. He also appealed to students to contact 100/112/WhatsApp number 9493336633 in case of any issue.