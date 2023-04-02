HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adequate security will be provided at SSC exam centres, says Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

‘Students and staff should not use mobile phones in the exam centres’

April 02, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth has said that the city police will provide bandobast to ensure peaceful conduct of the Class X examinations, scheduled to be held from April 3 to 18. He said that Section 144 will be imposed near the examination centres.

Police personnel from every police station limits have been instructed to arrange adequate staff at the centre. The police will ensure there are no irregularities and no malpractices are committed, he said. Mr. Srikanth said that police patrolling teams will be conducting checks at all the areas having examination centres. The police would also check there are no traffic congestions, he added.

Mr Srikanth appealed the students and the staff not to use mobile phones in the examination centres. He also appealed to students to contact 100/112/WhatsApp number 9493336633 in case of any issue.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.