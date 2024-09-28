GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Address Visakhapatnam Steel Plant crisis, CPI(M) leader urges Chief Minister

The steel plant is facing coal shortage and financial constraints, he says

Published - September 28, 2024 06:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India(Marxist) GVMC floor leader B. Ganga Rao wrote to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, requesting him to pay immediate attention to the RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant.

Mr. Rao stated in the letter that the situation of the steel plant is deteriorating day by day, and due to shortage of coal and lack of funds, the plant is unable to run three blast furnaces. Although the coalition governments at the State and the Centre have been making tall statements of not to privatise the plant, it is not being reflected on the ground, he added. He said that leaders and activists have been protesting for more than 1,300 days since the BJP-led Centre announced disinvestment of the plant in 2021.

Mr. Rao also requested Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan to put pressure on the Centre to resolve the plant’s problems at the earliest.

