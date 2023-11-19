HamberMenu
Address demands of electricity meter readers, CITU urges Andhra Pradesh government

November 19, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar said that the government should address the demands of the electricity meter readers of power utilities like Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL).

Speaking to reporters at the CITU office at Jagadamba Centre on Sunday, he said that a State-wide protest will be held in Vijayawada on November 27 and 28 to raise their issues.

He claimed that meter readers have been serving power utilities, including the APEPDCL, in Visakhapatnam for the past 25 years and yet the authorities are paying them only ₹3 to ₹4 per reading, which is not sufficient as per the present living conditions. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to give salaries for meter readers during his padayatra (rally) before the polls,” Mr. Kumar recalled.

Leaders of Meter Readers’ Association Ramakrishna, Kranti Kumar, Srinivas and Gupta were present.

