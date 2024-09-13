GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Additional vistadome, third AC Economy coach for Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train to clear extra rush

Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train will get the extra vistadome coach on September 14, 21 and 28 (Saturdays) and in the return direction, 08552 will get the extra vistadome coach on September 15, 22 and 29 (Sundays)

Published - September 13, 2024 01:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An additional vistadome coach (see through glass coach) and third AC Economy coach will be attached to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train to clear the extra rush of waiting list passengers.

Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train will get the extra vistadome coach on September 14, 21 and 28 (Saturdays) and in the return direction, 08552 will get the extra vistadome coach on September 15, 22 and 29 (Sundays).

The additional third AC Economy coach will be attached to train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul on September 15, 22 and 29 (Sundays) and in the return direction, the third AC Economy coach will be attached to 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam on September 16, 23 and 30 (Mondays), according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division. Passengers are requested to make use of the services of the additional coaches.

Published - September 13, 2024 01:23 pm IST

