ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Vistadome coach to be attached to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on some more days in February

February 02, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays in February in view of the demand from the public and to clear the extra rush of passengers.

These services are in addition to the Vistadome services as given in a press release a few days ago, according to a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commerical Manager of Waltair Division, on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US