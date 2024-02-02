Additional Vistadome coach to be attached to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on some more days in February

February 02, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays in February in view of the demand from the public and to clear the extra rush of passengers.

These services are in addition to the Vistadome services as given in a press release a few days ago, according to a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commerical Manager of Waltair Division, on Friday.