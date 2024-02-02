GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Additional Vistadome coach to be attached to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on some more days in February

February 02, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays in February in view of the demand from the public and to clear the extra rush of passengers.

These services are in addition to the Vistadome services as given in a press release a few days ago, according to a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commerical Manager of Waltair Division, on Friday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.