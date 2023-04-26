ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Vistadome coach to be attached to 08551/52 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger train

April 26, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to train no. 08551/52 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger special train with effect from May 2.

The extra Vistadome is being attached by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) in view of public demand and to clear the extra rush.

The additional Vistadome coach will be attached to 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on May 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30.

In the return direction, the additional Vistadome coach will be attached to 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train on May 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 31.

