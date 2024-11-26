ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Vistadome coach to be added to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train in December to clear rush

Published - November 26, 2024 06:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Winter is the peak season for tourists visiting Araku, Borra and other Agency areas

The Hindu Bureau

Tourists enjoying the view from rear deck of the vistadome coach on the way to Araku. | Photo Credit: File photo K.R. Deepak

An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train in order to clear extra rush of waiting list passengers during December. Winter is the peak season for tourists visiting Araku, Borra and other Agency areas.

The additional Vistadome coach will be attached to 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on December 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 31.

In the return direction, the additional Vistadome coach will be attached to 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train on December 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30, and on January 1, 2025, according to a statement issued by K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

