Additional Vistadome coach to Araku train from today

February 03, 2024 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train to cater to the demand in view of the peak tourism season and a large number of tourists visiting Araku, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

The additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on January 5, 6, 7, 12, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28.

In the return direction, an additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train on January 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29. Tourists are requested to make use of these services.