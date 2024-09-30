ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Vistadome, 3rd AC Economy coaches to be added to Kirandul train to clear rush

Published - September 30, 2024 07:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on October 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 by Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) to clear the extra rush of wait-listed passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the return direction, the additional Vistadome coach will be available to 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train on October 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 16, 18 and 20.

Similarly, an additional 3rd AC Economy Coach will be attached to the train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on October 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20.

In the return direction, the additional 3rd AC Economy coach will be attached to 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train on October 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 and 21.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US