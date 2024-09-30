Additional Vistadome, 3rd AC Economy coaches to be added to Kirandul train to clear rush

An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on October 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 by Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) to clear the extra rush of wait-listed passengers.

In the return direction, the additional Vistadome coach will be available to 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train on October 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 16, 18 and 20.

Similarly, an additional 3rd AC Economy Coach will be attached to the train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on October 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20.

In the return direction, the additional 3rd AC Economy coach will be attached to 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train on October 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 and 21.