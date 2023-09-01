Additional Visatadome coach to be attached to Araku train in Visakhapatnam

September 01, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train to clear extra rush during this weekend.

The additional Vistadome coach will be attached to 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on September 2 and 3. In the return direction, the additional Vistadome coach will be attached to 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train on September 3 and 4, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Short-termination of Tirumala express

Train no. 17488/87 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Tirumala express, will short- terminated and short-originated at Tirupati to facilitate safety-related works between Muddanur and Mangapatnam in Guntakal Division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train no. 17488 Visakhapatnam - Kadapa Tirumala express, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 4, 5 and 9, will be terminated at Tirupati. Hence there will be no service between Tirupati and Kadapa, on those days.

Similarly, 17487 Kadapa – Visakhapatnam Tirumala express, will start from Tirupati, instead of Kadapa, on September 5, 6 and 10.

People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.