ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Visatadome coach to be attached to Araku train in Visakhapatnam

September 01, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train to clear extra rush during this weekend.

The additional Vistadome coach will be attached to 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on September 2 and 3. In the return direction, the additional Vistadome coach will be attached to 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train on September 3 and 4, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Short-termination of Tirumala express

Train no. 17488/87 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Tirumala express, will short- terminated and short-originated at Tirupati to facilitate safety-related works between Muddanur and Mangapatnam in Guntakal Division.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Train no. 17488 Visakhapatnam - Kadapa Tirumala express, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 4, 5 and 9, will be terminated at Tirupati. Hence there will be no service between Tirupati and Kadapa, on those days.

Similarly, 17487 Kadapa – Visakhapatnam Tirumala express, will start from Tirupati, instead of Kadapa, on September 5, 6 and 10.

People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US