Additional Visatadome coach to be attached to Araku train in Visakhapatnam

September 01, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train to clear extra rush during this weekend.

The additional Vistadome coach will be attached to 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on September 2 and 3. In the return direction, the additional Vistadome coach will be attached to 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train on September 3 and 4, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Short-termination of Tirumala express

Train no. 17488/87 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Tirumala express, will short- terminated and short-originated at Tirupati to facilitate safety-related works between Muddanur and Mangapatnam in Guntakal Division.

Train no. 17488 Visakhapatnam - Kadapa Tirumala express, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 4, 5 and 9, will be terminated at Tirupati. Hence there will be no service between Tirupati and Kadapa, on those days.

Similarly, 17487 Kadapa – Visakhapatnam Tirumala express, will start from Tirupati, instead of Kadapa, on September 5, 6 and 10.

People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

