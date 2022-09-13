Additional Director General Paramesh takes over as Commander of Coast Guard (Eastern Seaboard) in Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 13, 2022 21:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Director General S. Paramesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Director General S. Paramesh took over as Commander of the Coast Guard (Eastern Seaboard) hereon Tuesday.

The Flag Officer was at the helm of Coast Guard Region (East) and Coast Guard (West) before assuming the command of Coast Guard (Eastern Seaboard). An alumnus of the National Defence College, New Delhi, and Defence Services College, Wellington, ADG Paramesh has several achievements to his credit and a proven track record of outstanding and meritorious performance in all his assignments, according to an official release.

The Flag Officer is specialised in Navigation and Direction and his sea commands include all major vessels of the ICG like the Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel Samar and Offshore Patrol Vessel Vishwast. His key staff assignments include: Deputy Director General (Operations and Coastal Security), Principal Director (Operations) at the Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi and the Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (East) in Chennai.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Flag Officer is a recipient of the President’s Tatrakshak Medal for Distinguished service, and was also awarded the Director General Coast Guard Commendation in 2012 and FOCINC(East) Commendation in 2009.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app