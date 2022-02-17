Visakhapatnam

Additional coaches for trains from Vizag

Additional coaches will be attached to some trains, originating/terminating in Visakhapatnam, on a permanent basis for the convenience of passengers, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Train 12805 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli Janmabhoomi Express will be attached with one additional chair car from February 20 and 12806 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi Express with effect from February 21.

Train 18573 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi express will be attached with one second-class coach and two sleeper coaches with effect from February 24 and 18574 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Visakhapatnam from February 26.

Train 22801 Visakhapatnam-MGR Chennai Central Express will be attached with two additional sleeper class coaches with effect from February 25 and 22802 MGR Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam Express from February 26. Train 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express will be attached with three general second-class coaches from February 18 and 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express from February 19.


