Adani port’s indifference could permanently damage Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says INTUC leader

April 22, 2024 - Visakhapatnam

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) leader Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao on Monday alleged that attitude of the Adani Gangavaram Port Authority will permanently damage the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He said that the indifference of the port management to the 10-day-long strike by the workers was showing its attitude.

As a result, lakhs of tonnes of coking coal were left at the Adani port and the coke oven batteries at the VSP had to be shut down due to the shortage of coal, he said.

He said that there is a possibility of moving the coal from the port to the plant with the timely decisions taken by the District Collector and the police.

Mr. Ramachandra Rao said the non-cooperation of the Adani port is not good for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Once the coke oven is closed it cannot be restarted immediately. Situation will arise where the steel plant will have to be closed down, costing thousands of crores of rupees, he said. The INTUC leader said the Union and the State government should take a quick decision on the issue.

