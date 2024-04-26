Adani Gangavaram Port’s gesture towards students of ZP high school and junior college in Visakhapatnam district

April 26, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Adani Gangavaram Port, in association with the Adani Foundation, has initiated various sustainable activities with a focus on improving educational infrastructure and providing the right support to the students at Gangavaram, Dibbapalem and Srinagar villages.

Adani Foundation had conducted special classes for pupils of Class X of the ZP high school and junior college at Gangavaram village last year. This helped the students to concentrate on key areas and improve their performance. The pass percentage, which was 43 in 2022-23, increased to 81% this year, with 30 passing in 1st division, 20 in 2nd division and 13 students passing in 3rd division. The highest marks are, 537 and 513 out of 600 marks, according to a statement issued by AGP.

The Adani Evening Education Centre (AEEC), launched last year, had supported more than 200 students in the first year itself. This initiative will expand to five villages across two locations in the coming months.

AGP has been actively involved in enhancing education in local communities. The establishment of a computer centre at ZPHS, Gangavaram, has been a witness to their commitment to empowering the youth with valuable skills.

According to Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management, “These initiatives by Adani Foundation will significantly help improve the confidence of these students, improve their skills and open new career opportunities for them ultimately improving the quality of life for the villagers. The Adani Evening Education Centre reflects our dedication to improving education and contributing to the growth of our communities.”

Adani Gangavaram Port Limited is also planning to engage with the people on skill development and infrastructure in the future, the release added.

