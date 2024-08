Adani Gangavaram Port received Independence Day Meritorious Award during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Police Parade Grounds in Visakhapatnam. It was presented by Anagani Satya Prasad, Minister of Revenue, and Registration & Stamps, to the senior management team of the port. District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad was present. The award reflects the port’s commitment to excel in service and dedication to the community, the Adani management said in a release here on Friday.