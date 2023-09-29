ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Gangavaram Port inducts two new locomotives to enhance productivity in Visakhapatnam

September 29, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Adani Gangavaram Port on Friday announced the induction of two advanced locomotives ‘WDG3A’, as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance capacity and productivity at the port.

The addition of these locomotives represents a significant stride in improving the rail infrastructure within the port, aligning perfectly with the port’s commitment to provide top-tier logistics services, according to a statement issued by the port.

Adani Gangavaram Port is investing significantly in expanding and enhancing the internal rail network. These state-of-the-art locomotives will play a pivotal role in streamlining cargo handling processes and advancing the development of a warehouse facility, complete with integrated rail capabilities, which will become operational in the coming months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US