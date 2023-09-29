HamberMenu
Adani Gangavaram Port inducts two new locomotives to enhance productivity in Visakhapatnam

September 29, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Adani Gangavaram Port on Friday announced the induction of two advanced locomotives ‘WDG3A’, as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance capacity and productivity at the port.

The addition of these locomotives represents a significant stride in improving the rail infrastructure within the port, aligning perfectly with the port’s commitment to provide top-tier logistics services, according to a statement issued by the port.

Adani Gangavaram Port is investing significantly in expanding and enhancing the internal rail network. These state-of-the-art locomotives will play a pivotal role in streamlining cargo handling processes and advancing the development of a warehouse facility, complete with integrated rail capabilities, which will become operational in the coming months.

