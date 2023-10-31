ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Gangavaram Port inducts new cargo handling equipment in Visakhapatnam

October 31, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Adani Gangavaram Port (AGP) on Tuesday announced induction of new cargo handling equipment on the port premises here. The infra project includes facilitation of two new grabs and two new cargo hoppers, with an investment of ₹6 crore. This new equipment will augment port capability to handle cargo with efficiency and result in shorter turnaround time, according to a statement here.

It already inducted new railway locomotives, warehousing, road & railway infrastructure with investment of ₹45 crore in the present fiscal. This apart, the port is currently investing on integrated warehouse for agriculture and fertilizer cargoes at an estimated investment of ₹275 crore, and it will be operational in 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US