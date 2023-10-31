Adani Gangavaram Port inducts new cargo handling equipment in Visakhapatnam

October 31, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Adani Gangavaram Port (AGP) on Tuesday announced induction of new cargo handling equipment on the port premises here. The infra project includes facilitation of two new grabs and two new cargo hoppers, with an investment of ₹6 crore. This new equipment will augment port capability to handle cargo with efficiency and result in shorter turnaround time, according to a statement here.

It already inducted new railway locomotives, warehousing, road & railway infrastructure with investment of ₹45 crore in the present fiscal. This apart, the port is currently investing on integrated warehouse for agriculture and fertilizer cargoes at an estimated investment of ₹275 crore, and it will be operational in 2024.

