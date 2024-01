January 06, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Adani Gangavaram Port (AGP) on Saturday informed that that it had inaugurated two community infrastructure projects in the nearby villages as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. They were a sports ground facility at Dibbapalem and an Open Air Gym & Children’s Park at Gangavaram. The Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy inaugurated the projects. AGP CEO B.G. Gandhi and Anil Balakrishna of Adani Foundation attended.